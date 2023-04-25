Menu
Report

More Indians aim to upskill in 2023 versus global counterparts: Survey

In India, 85% of professionals consider upskilling important to future-proof their careers, whereas the global average is pegged at only 76%.

Press Trust of India
More Indians aim to upskill in 2023 versus global counterparts: Survey

Tuesday April 25, 2023

2 min Read

More Indians consider upskilling key to future-proofing careers as compared to their global counterparts, said a report by edtech platform Great Learning, which also found 71% of Indian professionals surveyed confident of retaining their jobs versus 59%, globally.

The report throws light on the latest trends around the intent to upskill, motivation factors driving people to upskill, hurdles preventing others from upskilling, the impact of offices opening up on upskilling, according to a release.

The trends are derived from a combination of Great Learning's own learner behaviour as well as a dipstick among a sample of 3,000 working professionals across the globe.

The report found that more professionals polled in India considered upskilling important to future-proof careers than their global counterparts.

In India, 85% of professionals consider upskilling important to future-proof their careers, whereas the global average is pegged at only 76%.

Nearly 84% of South-East Asian professionals and 76% of professionals from Latin America give importance to upskilling when it comes to future-proofing their careers.

In contrast, only 64% and 66% of professionals from more developed regions like the US and the Middle East, respectively, consider upskilling important for future-proofing their careers.

The report revealed that 83% of Indian professionals plan to upskill in 2023 as against 74% of professionals globally.

Upskilling is the need of the hour for Indian Professionals. Here is why
Also Read
Get upskilled now and pay later: How FunctionUp is kickstarting careers

It found 71% of Indian professionals were confident of retaining their jobs versus 59% of professionals globally.

In stark contrast to the optimism shared by India's workforce, professionals in the considered international markets were less confident about their job security through 2023 given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

"While 71% of professionals in India are confident about keeping their jobs in 2023, the global average is 59%. Latin America has the lowest proportion of professionals globally (44%) confident of retaining their jobs this year," it said.

Nearly 59% of professionals in the US are confident about holding on to their jobs while this figure is 60% in South-East Asia and 50% in the Middle East, said the 'Upskilling Trends Report 2023'.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

