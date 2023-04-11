Menu
News

NPCI appoints Vishal Kanvaty as CTO

Vishal Kanvaty will take care of the new-age technology and will be responsible for the transformational journey of NPCI.

Team YS
NPCI appoints Vishal Kanvaty as CTO

Tuesday April 11, 2023,

1 min Read

The National Payments Corporation of India (﻿NPCI﻿) on Tuesday appointed Vishal Anand Kanvaty as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who will take care of the new-age technology.

Earlier, he managed the portfolio of Chief Market Innovation and Product and Innovations profiles at NPCI.

“Kanvaty has been an invaluable member of our team for six years, and we are thrilled to see him assume this new and important role,” Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI, said in a statement.

UPI transactions rose 15% in March: NPCI

“As our new CTO, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience in the field of technology and innovation. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth journey,” he added.

Kanvaty has over two decades of experience in launching various credit card, ecommerce, and mobile banking products with operational exposure, NPCI said. He also has experience in financial inclusion and has spearheaded the strategy and implementation of various products, including M-POS/mobile wallets.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in India. It was set up with the support and guidance from the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks Association.

Edited by Suman Singh

