Nykaa has a new top leadership team

Omnichannel beauty and personal care retailer ﻿Nykaa﻿ has appointed 14 key executives in a major top-level shuffle. The rejig includes the appointment of P Ganesh as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

According to LinkedIn, Ganesh joined Nykaa in February this year, taking over from former CFO Arvind Agarwal, who quit the company in November last year. Ganesh had previously served as the CFO at TAFE Group and Pidilite Industries.

According to filings with the exchange, Nykaa has also announced the appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as the Chief Technology Officer. He joined the company in November last year from Intuit; he had previously served as Director and Head of Engineering for Consumer Reach and Engagement at Amazon India.

The recent appointments come after five executives, including Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer at fashion division Gopal Asthana, Vice President of Nykaa’s fashion division Suchi Pandya, and Vice President of Finance at the company's fashion unit Lalit Pruthi, resigned in March due to a steep fall in the company’s stock price, according to reports.

Other appointments in the technology leadership team include Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha.

T V Venkataraman will join the finance team at Nykaa as Senior Vice President and Head of Internal Audit and Risk Management. He previously served as Vice President and Group Head for Internal Audit and Risk Management at Ola Group.

“We are excited to welcome these new leaders in key roles that drive the company's important businesses and functions,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO at Nykaa, in the filings. "With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale."

Nykaa has also rejigged its marketing leadership by appointing Sudhansh Kumar to lead performance marketing and Priya Bellubbi to lead customer lifecycle management. Suchita Salwan, Co-founder of Little Black Book, which was acquired by Nykaa last year, will now lead the content charter at the company.