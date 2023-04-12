Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

PhonePe raises another $100M from General Atlantic

In January, the fintech startup had raised $350 million from General Atlantic as part of its $1 billion funding round.

Aparajita Saxena711 Stories
PhonePe raises another $100M from General Atlantic

Wednesday April 12, 2023,

2 min Read

As part of its ongoing $1 billion funding round, ﻿PhonePe﻿ has raised another $100 million from its existing shareholder General Atlantic and its Co-investors.

General Atlantic had invested $350 million in the Walmart-owned startup in January this year.

Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, and TVS Capital have invested $100 million, while Walmart cut a cheque for $200 million in the current round, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.

PhonePe has been on a fundraising spree since being spun off from its parent company ﻿Flipkart﻿ in 2020. It had raised $700 million in primary capital from the divestiture, at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion.

In October last year, the company had moved all of its business operations from Singapore to India—a move largely seen as a precursor to its bid for a list on the Indian stock exchanges.

Also Read
PhonePe launches hyperlocal shopping app with ONDC

PhonePe has raised a total of $13.7 billion in funding so far, according to Tracxn. General Atlantic holds a 2.9% stake in the startup.

"PhonePe confirms a $100 million additional tranche of investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and its co-investors as part of our ongoing fundraise. General Atlantic initially invested $350 million in PhonePe in January 2023," the company said in a statement.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Hardik Pandya Invests in D2C Food Startup Yu, Joins as Brand Ambassador

Elon Musk on India's Strict Social Media Laws: Compliance Over Jail Time

Keshub Mahindra Passes Away: Remembering the Legacy of India's Oldest Billionaire

Daily Capsule
Startup funding plunges 75%
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BYJU’s to refinance part of debt through equity fundraise

Elon Musk on India's Strict Social Media Laws: Compliance Over Jail Time

SaaS-focused BoldCap launches $25M Fund II

Sebi celebrates 35th foundation day; unveils new logo