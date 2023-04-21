Menu
Edtech

PhysicsWallah to invest $10M in its school-integrated programme

An investment of $10 million will be made in phases, of which $5 million will be spent in setting up infrastructure and the rest will be utilised for creating top quality content, pedagogy development, and academic upgradation.

Press Trust of India7661 Stories
PhysicsWallah to invest $10M in its school-integrated programme

Friday April 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Online edtech platform ﻿Physics Wallah﻿ is planning to invest $10 million (about Rs 82 crore) in phases in its school-integrated programme Vidyapeeth School, which is currently available in 39 schools, a top company official has said.

"Vidyapeeth School Centre is a school-integrated programme, which is designed to integrate the concepts and skills required for CBSE exams, along with JEE, and NEET preparation into regular classroom instruction, thereby minimising the need for separate coaching classes for the students," PhysicsWallah Vice President Imran Rashid said.

Currently, the programme is rolled out in 39 schools across 34 districts spread across 10 states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, he added.

"We are planning to invest $10 million in phases, of which $5 million will be spent in setting up infrastructure in the schools and the rest $5 million will be utilised for creating top quality content, pedagogy development and academic upgradation. We are investing Rs 8-10 lakh on setting up the infrastructure in each school," Rashid said.

 

PhysicsWallah is looking at rolling out the Vidyapeeth School programme in 300 schools by 2025-26, school sessions in Tier III-IV cities, he added.

"We aim to expand our reach to tier III-IV cities and towns across the country, thus boosting access to quality education in remote areas. We are charging less than Rs 2,000 a month per student for providing services, including live classes, real-time doubt-solving applications, modules and tests, among others," he said.

The programme, rolled out on April 17, offers benefits to grade 11 students who are preparing for CBSE and JEE/NEET exams and will mainly focus on four subjects--Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology, Rashid noted.

Edited by Megha Reddy

