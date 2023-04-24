Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
iStart

iStart

View Brand Publisher

Announcement

Rajasthan marks IT Day 2023 with a three-day celebration of the state’s tech and startup ecosystems

Rajasthan IT Day 2023 was an exciting gala of events that helped showcase the best of the state’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Team YS13876 Stories
Rajasthan marks IT Day 2023 with a three-day celebration of the state’s tech and startup ecosystems

Monday April 24, 2023,

4 min Read

Rajasthan’s Department of Information Technology and Communication marked Rajasthan IT Day with a three-day series of events beginning March 19, 2023 and culminating on March 21 with a grand showcase of the state’s IT and startup infrastructure.

Held at venues across Commerce College, Rajasthan College, and Jawahar Kala Kendra, JLN Marg in Jaipur, the celebrations saw more than 58,000 youth, startups, investors, enterprises, industry experts, celebrities, and other ecosystem enablers from across the country come together to network, share their knowledge, and learn about the state’s growing startup and technology scene.

The event kicked off with the iStart Youth International Film Festival, featuring movie screenings from a number of acclaimed and upcoming Indian and global filmmakers, such as Aye Zindagi, The ﻿Physics Wallah﻿ Story, and Lakadbaggha. The festival also had a number of interactive sessions with filmmakers and actors which included Kabir Khan and Milind Soman, who spoke about their life journeys and shared advice with the youth in the audience.

The Startup Conclave saw sessions from business and thought leaders alike. These included: Author Chetan Bhagat; Ashneer Grover, Co-founder of ﻿BharatPe﻿, who spoke about ‘The hard truth about life and startups’; Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, Author who spoke about ‘Chanakya Neeti: A Start-up Approach’; Anubhav Dubey, Founder, ﻿Chai Sutta Bar﻿, Sanjyot Keer, Founder, Your Food Lab, and Niyati Mavinkurve, Indian YouTuber, spoke about their startup and growth journeys in a ‘Startup GupShup’ session.

While Anubhav told the audience that it was important for startups to “win the hearts of the customer to make profits in any business”, Niyuti said, “It is important to understand the difference between politics and policy. Politics will go on no matter what, but policies have a direct impact on your life.”

The IT Day also saw a 36-hour online and a 48-hour offline hackathon organised, with the theme ‘Building a Future on the Power of Ideas’. More than 3,000 students worked non-stop in the offline mode, with the winning group’s idea ‘Developing a solution to enhance the agriculture sector of India by promoting precise farming using IoT and machine learning’ bagging a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, and the two runners-up groups winning Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh each.

The Mega Job Fair saw thousands of applicants interviewing for job openings from more than 430 participating companies. Over 12,500 candidates received offer letters with the highest paying offer letter valued at Rs 36 lakh, from Offshore Technolabs. A career hackathon in association with Remarkable Education brought together students, professionals, and respective industry experts together to take part in career guidance and mentorship sessions. Anubhav Dubey, socio-civic changemaker Pooja Bajaj, ISRO Scientist Suresh Kumar, Dr. Anshul Dhingra, and Dilraj Singh Rawat, motivated students and youth to pursue career guidance and mentorship advice.

This event is being organized by the Government of Rajasthan under the ambit of IT Day 2023, to provide a platform for School students to explore new career opportunities.

Other offerings at the Rajasthan IT Day also saw a huge audience engage actively, such as the TecRush- carnival and run, startup expo and marketplace, Investor Pitching organised in association with LetsVenture, RealTime Angel Fund and Marwari Catalysts, and more, with more than 100 iStart accredited startups, at least 80 other startups and businesses in the marketplace were successful in selling their products.

Rajasthan’s Hon’ble Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended the Mega Job Fair and handed offer letters to some of the highest-paying job recipients, laid the foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hub, and launched the Jan Aadhaar e-wallet. The event also witnessed facilitation of 11 iStart startups with Rajiv Gandhi Innovation Award.

The event concluded with a cultural programme where the artistes enthralled the audience with their performances.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

Meet Logicarts, the new face of last-mile deliveries for bulky shipments

Startup News and Updates: Daily Roundup (April 24, 2023)

Cornerstone Ventures leads $5M funding for student lifecycle platform ASL

Daily Capsule
What defines a company’s valuation?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Freecharge #PayKarBefikar campaign enables financial ease for customers

Cornerstone Ventures leads $5M funding for student lifecycle platform ASL

Startup News and Updates: Daily Roundup (April 24, 2023)

Tech Clinics: AWS, Intel, and T4GC jointly drive innovation to make cloud relevant for NPOs