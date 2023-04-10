Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

In February last year, the central bank proposed the issuance of suitable regulatory guidelines on the outsourcing of IT services to ensure effective management of attendant risks.

Press Trust of India7599 Stories
RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs

Monday April 10, 2023,

3 min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday came out with detailed norms for the outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs, and regulated financial sector entities to ensure that such arrangements do not undermine their responsibilities and obligations to customers.

In its 'Master Direction on Outsourcing of Information Technology Services', RBI said that Regulated Entities (REs) have been extensively leveraging IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) to support their business models, products, and services offered to their customers.

In February last year, the central bank proposed the issuance of suitable regulatory guidelines on the outsourcing of IT services with the aim to ensure effective management of attendant risks. Later, draft norms were issued.

According to RBI, the underlying principle of the directions is to ensure that outsourcing arrangements neither diminish REs' ability to fulfil their obligations to customers nor impede effective supervision by the central bank.

With a view to providing REs adequate time to comply with the requirements, the norms will come into effect from October 1, 2023.

A RE shall take steps to ensure that the service provider employs the same high standard of care in performing the services as would have been employed by the RE if the same activity was not outsourced, the central bank said.

According to the central bank, a RE should not engage an IT service provider that would result in reputation of the RE being compromised or weakened.

Notwithstanding whether the service provider is located in India or abroad, REs should ensure that outsourcing should neither impede nor interfere with the ability of the RE to effectively oversee and manage its activities, as per RBI.

Further, REs have been told to evaluate the need for the outsourcing of IT services based on a comprehensive assessment of attendant benefits, risks and availability of commensurate processes to manage those risks.

On governance framework, RBI said a RE intending to outsource any of its IT activities should have a comprehensive board-approved IT outsourcing policy.

Financial institutions should also put in place a risk management framework for outsourcing that should comprehensively deal with the processes and responsibilities for identification, measurement, mitigation, management, and reporting of risks associated with the outsourcing of IT services arrangements.

Also, REs should ask their service providers to develop and establish a robust framework for documenting, maintaining and testing business continuity plans and disaster recovery plans.

A RE can also outsource any IT activity/ IT-enabled service within its business group/ conglomerate, subject to conditions specified to the conditions specified in the Master Direction.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Celcius Logistics secures Rs 100 Cr Series A funding to innovate cold chain tech

Farm gate to food plate: How this retail veteran's agritech startup is integrating the dry commodity value chain

YouTube Premium Boosts Value with Exciting New Features

Daily Capsule
In the new space age with Agnikul
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

YouTube Premium Boosts Value with Exciting New Features

Plenty of Fish's $525M Success Story: A Bootstrap Fairytale

Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Bill banning online gambling

Meet TechEagle, React Labs, and IROV Technologies, the winners of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022