Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Reliance Consumer Products, udaan partner to distribute Campa beverages pan India

Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over one lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months.

Press Trust of India7688 Stories
Reliance Consumer Products, udaan partner to distribute Campa beverages pan India

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

B2B ecommerce company udaan has entered into a partnership with Reliance Consumer Products for pan-India distribution of beverage brand Campa's range of products.

RCPL's (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd) range of Campa beverages will be initially available in over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores, which will gradually expand to over one lakh retailers and kirana stores in the next two months, udaan said.

"We believe that the large retailer base combined with a cost-effective distribution network places udaan in a unique position to serve the needs of RCPL for deeper market penetration for the 'Campa' range across Bharat," udaan's Head for FMCG Business Vinay Shrivastava said.

Also Read
How this beverage startup beat the pandemic to see an ARR of Rs 16 Cr

Under this partnership, RCPL has made available three new Campa flavours—Cola, Orange, and Clear Lime—under various consumption ranges and price points.

"To create awareness about the availability of the Campa range on the platform, udaan will work on various retailer promotions to drive expansion and increase the buyer base on the platform," the unicorn startup said.

The company has launched 'Project Vistaar' to expand the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and food category by tapping into the rural area. udaan claims to be reaching every rural market up to a population of 3,000 under the project which is currently being implemented in rural Uttar Pradesh.

"The company aims to expand its reach to over 10,000 towns and villages in the next 10-12 months," udaan said.

In 2022, udaan said that it has shipped over 1.5 lakh tonnes of FMCG products with a large volume of orders for these products coming from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Q4 FY23

Embedded lending startup Niro raises $11M in Series A funding round

Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

[Funding alert] Social music app Humit raises pre-seed round led by Antler India

Daily Capsule
How Flash empowers power shoppers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The Untold Story Behind Flappy Bird's Viral Success and Shocking Disappearance

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in Q4 FY23

ED searches Bengaluru edtech controlled by Chinese nationals for FEMA violations

FinMin may classify online games as games of skill, chance; levy differential GST rate