In today's fast-paced business environment, startups need more than just innovative ideas to succeed. They require a robust support system to help them navigate the challenges of scaling up operations, accessing funding, and managing finances. One key area where startups often require assistance is banking. The process of setting up and managing a business account can be overwhelming for many entrepreneurs, especially those unfamiliar with the financial ecosystem.

At a keynote speech at TechSparks 2023 Mumbai edition, GS Rana, Chief General Manager of Mumbai Metro Circle, SBI, shed light on how the bank is working to support startups. He highlighted the importance of providing specialised banking services tailored to the needs of startups and discussed the approach SBI is taking to provide these services.

Rana envisages a branch network of 435 branches, 42 administrative and back offices, handling a business of more than Rs 3.20 lakh crore, including a housing loan portfolio of Rs 41,500 crore. He has held various positions during 31 years of his career with SBI, which includes working in the retail business, SME, international banking, corporate accounts group, and heading administrative offices in different capabilities across India and abroad.

Rana highlighted the resilience of the Indian banking system, which is known across the globe for its stability and security. He noted that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank (RBI) was able to facilitate growth for banks, and that the parameters of public sector banks, including non-performing assets (NPA), are at an all-time low, while profits are at an all-time high.

SBI’s support for startups

He spoke about SBI's support for startups, stating that the bank has opened startup branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram, and will soon open them in Mumbai and Hyderabad. These branches will exclusively serve startups, and already have around 300 startup accounts in Bengaluru and 100+ in Chennai and Gurugram.

Rana highlighted the importance of service and said these dedicated branches are designed to provide the best possible service. The goal is to enable startups to avail end-to-end financial and advisory services.

When it comes to banking support for startups, he said SBI already has all necessary facilities in place, including credit management, SME relationship management, and forex transactions. He emphasised that the bank is committed to fulfilling all banking needs of startups, and these startup branches “are a step towards achieving that goal”.

Rana also discussed how the upcoming branch in Mumbai’s BKC area will help the financial capital’s startup community.

“The bank has already identified a chief manager and is meeting with startups to understand their banking requirements. We plan another round of interaction with startups to understand their needs better before we open the branch,” he said.

He emphasised that SBI will continue to interact with startups to get feedback and ensure that the bank can fulfil all their needs.

Rana's keynote provided valuable insights into how SBI is helping startups in their journey toward success. The bank is committed to fulfilling all banking needs of startups with dedicated startup branches, a range of banking facilities, and continued interaction, so as to support their growth and success.