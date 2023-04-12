Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Daily Capsule

Startup funding plunges 75%

India witnessed a 63% decline in the number of funding deals in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same year-ago period.

Team YS13846 Stories
Startup funding plunges 75%

Wednesday April 12, 2023,

5 min Read

Hello,

The global economy faces increasing risk of a painful slowdown. The International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth projections and warned of high uncertainty and risk as financial-sector stress adds to pressures emanating from tighter monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

In a quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook, IMF said the global gross domestic product will likely expand 2.8% this year and 3% next year. That compares with a 3.4% expansion in 2022.

As for India, IMF has trimmed its growth forecast for the country to 5.9% from 6.1% for the current fiscal year.

Following the announcement, the benchmark S&P 500 was little changed as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data that could determine the Federal Reserve's policy moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3%.

Meanwhile, a group of Indian startups—The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF)—has asked a court to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the US firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed.

ICYMI: A delicate 4.5-inch diameter porcelain bowl recently fetched over $25 million in an auction. Here’s why.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about 

  • Startup funding plunges 75%
  • Rocket Learning's edtech solutions
  • Tide wants Indian SMBs to go digital

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the only Disney Parks resort not owned or operated by The Walt Disney Company?

Funding

Startup funding plunges 75%

Funding

Rising inflation and interest rates continue to affect India’s startups, with funding in the ecosystem dropping by as much as 75% in the first quarter of this calendar year, according to ﻿Tracxn﻿’s Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech - Q1 2023. Indian startups raised a total of $2.8 billion in January-March 2023, significantly lower than the $11.9 billion secured in the same period last year. 

The slump:

  • India witnessed a 63% decline in the number of funding deals in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same year-ago period.
  • Leading sectors in the first quarter of 2023 were fintech, retail, and enterprise applications.
  • The March-ended quarter did not lead to the creation of any new Indian unicorns, while the same period last year saw 14 unicorns emerge.

Education

Rocket Learning's edtech solutions

Rocket Learning

Rocket Learning is currently working with anganwadi workers and children in six states

With a simple, asynchronous model, edtech non-profit ﻿Rocket Learning﻿ is strengthening anganwadis and empowering low-income households to provide high-quality early childhood education. Since its launch, the non-profit has also empowered anganwadi workers by inculcating the WCD Ministry’s POSHAN Abhiyaan, enabling mothers to get involved in their child’s foundational education.

Learn more:

  • Rocket Learning has created two-minute activity videos less than 5 MB in size. These can be downloaded on WhatsApp by parents and teachers.
  • The non-profit offers offline, tactile, play, and discovery-based learning to low-income kids using simple annotations and diagrams customised to their cultural contexts and geographies.
  • It has partnered with six state governments. In Aurangabad district, it has onboarded 4,000 anganwadis, benefitting 20,000 parents and children.

MSME

Tide wants Indian SMBs to go digital

Tide India

Although a huge digital transformation wave is sweeping the country’s businesses, MSMEs are still wary of adopting new technologies— fearing increased tax demand as every record would be available for examination. UK-based financial services platform Tide hopes to help these MSMEs tide over their hesitation in going digital by educating business owners about the exact benefits of digital adoption.

On track:

  • Tide wants to onboard five lakh MSMEs from Tier I, II, and III cities by 2024. 
  • Currently, 50,000 MSMEs from across India (primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka) are present on Tide India’s platform.
  • The company’s mobile app has had over two lakh downloads since its launch in December. 

News & updates

  • Unveil: Apple CEO Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to open the iPhone maker’s first stores in Mumbai and Delhi on April 18 and 20, respectively. The trip coincides with Apple hitting important markers: India sales of iPhones reaching an all-time high and annual iPhone exports from the country reaching billions of dollars. 
  • Suing: Former ﻿Twitter﻿ CEO Parag Agrawal, ex-chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and former CFO Ned Segal have sued Twitter to recover more than $1 million in legal expenses incurred by responding to shareholder lawsuits, federal investigations, and a congressional hearing, according to a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court.
  • Green push: The Reserve Bank of India will allow banks to raise ‘green deposits’ from June as it seeks to boost the allocation of funds towards renewable energy and clean transportation projects. The decision is part of RBI’s push to have regulations that encourage banks to lend more to environment-friendly projects and mitigate risks emerging from climate change.

Which is the only Disney Parks resort not owned or operated by The Walt Disney Company?

Answer: Tokyo Disney Resort. It opened on April 15, 1983.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected]

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

AI Emotions Revealed: Kunal Shah's Twitter Poll Explores Public Sentiment

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Keshub Mahindra Passes Away: Remembering the Legacy of India's Oldest Billionaire

Twitter merges with Elon Musk’s X Corp to create super app

Daily Capsule
Startup funding plunges 75%
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fast & Furious or Slow & Steady: How a startup should drive its growth

AI Emotions Revealed: Kunal Shah's Twitter Poll Explores Public Sentiment

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 12, 2023)

Experts weigh in on how SaaS is reshaping supply chains in india