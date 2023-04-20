Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 20, 2023)

Funding

Mesa School of Business raises Rs 34 Cr from Elevation Capital, others

Mesa School of Business has raised Rs 34 crore in a funding round from ﻿Elevation Capital﻿and angel investors, like Kunal Shah, Vidit Aatrey, and Abhiraj Bahl.

Using these funds the company said it will look to build a cutting-edge, hands-on, and application-based curriculum, designed and delivered in partnership with startup leaders and potential future employers for a founding cohort of just 60 handpicked students.

This will be a 12-month, full-time PG programme in startup leadership, based out of Bengaluru. At the end of the programme, students will get access to opportunities for leadership roles at top startups and technology companies in the country, the firm said.

“We believe there is a clear opportunity to build new age, outcome-focused higher-ed institutes in India. Therefore we could immediately relate to Ankit and Varun's vision of building a business school of the future, focussed on entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem,” Mukul Arora, Managing Partner, Elevation Capital, said.

Mesa School of Business was Co-founded by Ankit Agarwal, a former Urban Company executive, and Varun Limaye, a former Amazon executive.

Cognecto raises Rs 4 Cr in a seed round

AI solution firm Cognecto has raised Rs 4 crore in a seed round led by ﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿.

The company said that it plans to use the funds to develop Regenerative Artificial Intelligence technology that is aimed at providing valuable business and operational insights for the mining and construction sectors.

“The utilisation of AI technology in the mining and construction sector is a significant advantage. These industries require real-time data to optimise time and resources effectively,” Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, said in a statement.

Founded in 2020, Cognecto is a deep-tech-centric platform that uses IOT-based edge devices and performs analytics on the large data received to provide business insights for heavy equipment.

Other news

OYO to open 50 hotels in Ayodhya

Global hospitality technology company ﻿Oyo﻿has announced that it will add 50 properties in Ayodhya in 2023 amid a rise in tourist arrivals in the city.

Of these, about 25 will be homestays run by homeowners and 25 will be small and medium hotels with between 10 to 20 rooms each.

The company said that it is collaborating with Ayodhya Development Authority and Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation for its expansion plans in Ayodhya.

OYO noted it is betting big on religious corridors like Ayodhya to boost its expansion plans in India in 2023. The government expects that Ayodhya tourism will increase ten times by 2024, it added.

“Ayodhya is the top spiritual city in our plans of expanding OYO footprints across major religious corridors in India,” Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer of OYO, said in a statement.

Bhavik Rathod, Head of Scaler School of Technology. | Image credit: Scaler

Scaler appoints Bhavik Rathod as Head of its School of Technology

Tiger Global-backed edtech firm ﻿Scaler﻿has appointed Bhavik Rathod as a Senior Vice President and the Head of the recently launched School of Technology.

As the program head of the 4-year residential UG programme in Computer Science, he will be instrumental in building the programme's foundation designed to provide an integrated learning experience to aspiring engineers nationwide, the company said.

Rathod will closely work with the Co-founders to set up the campus, structure the curriculum with industry veterans, and build a team of admission counsellors, instructors, mentors, success managers, and leaders.

“Bhavik's experience in building and scaling diverse businesses and his passion for engineering education make him the perfect fit to lead this exciting new venture,” Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Interviewbit and Scaler, said in a statement.

Rathod spearheaded Uber Eats in India and South Asia, which scaled to over $300 million in revenue before being acquired by Zomato. Bhavik also founded EmployeeSocial, a social rewards and recognition solution for large enterprises. He was also the Co-founder and CEO of DIY, a social learning app.

3i Infotech unveils NuRe Bharat Network

Global IT firm ﻿3I Infotech Ltd﻿ unveiled a consortium entity NuRe Bharat Network, in a partnership with RailTel Corporation of India’s WiFi monetisation project as the lead consortium partner.

NuRe Bharat Network aims to connect all urban, semi-urban, and rural regions, further connecting India to the digital medium by offering free captive WiFi solutions across the Indian Railway network.

The WiFi captive portal will allow a user to access free WiFi for the first thirty minutes at railway stations across India, after which, the user may or may not extend the free service by watching advertisements. Then, the portal will switch to the paid medium.

“The captive portal and application will open the space for advertisers to connect with the growing India, primarily rural Bharat demographics, thereby utilising a huge untapped opportunity,” Sax Krishna, Head of NuRe Bharat Network, said in a statement.

Nextiva buys AI firm Simplify360

Conversation platform Nextiva said it has bought Simplify360, an AI customer experience platform in a deal the value of which was not disclosed.

Simplify360 uses AI and automation to enable global businesses to deliver customer support across multiple channels, including email, live chat, social media, online reviews and ecommerce.

“The acquisition of Simplify360 accelerates our companies’ shared mission by adding social media, reputation management, live chat and helpdesk CRM to Nextiva’s offerings,” Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, said in a statement.

Backed by Goldman Sachs, Nextiva was valued at $2.7 billion dollars by latest financing round in late 2021.

