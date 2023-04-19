Menu
News

Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Prosus-backed Swiggy is currently offering electronics and gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, stationery, and pet care items through its ecommerce feature Maxx.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian97 Stories
Swiggy pilots ecommerce feature with one-hour delivery in Bengaluru

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Food delivery firm Swiggy is testing a new ecommerce feature in its app, Maxx, which promises to deliver orders within an hour. The pilot is currently conducted in select areas of Bengaluru.

Users can place orders in several categories, including electronics and gadgets, pet care supplies, books and toys, home and kitchen appliances, and stationery items. Swiggy is expected to add new categories soon, including beauty and grooming, health and fitness, and essential clothing.

Orders above Rs 99 will qualify for free shipping. Users will get Rs 100 off on first-time orders above Rs 249.

Swiggy Maxx

Screenshot of the Maxx feature on the Swiggy app

Also Read
Coca-Cola India buys 15% stake in food delivery startup Thrive

This move by Swiggy is a step towards creating a shopping ecosystem, right from the food and grocery delivery to ecommerce. Food delivery and Instamart, however, will remain the core businesses.

“Maxx aims to be the destination for a wide variety of home and family shopping needs, delivered in one hour. We are currently running a pilot programme in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for more updates," a Swiggy spokesperson told YourStory.

The Prosus-backed firm is already testing several different features within the main app. It ventured into the premium grocery segment with an invite-only feature named Handpicked in January, offering next-day delivery. Last year, it began a pilot for Minis, a Shopify-like ecommerce enablement platform for local direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

YourStory reported last month that it rebranded its morning grocery delivery service Supr Daily to InsanelyGood, with a focus on locally sourced and organic food items.

The company is also preparing for a public listing by September this year, according to media reports. Recently, Swiggy's CTO Dale Vaz stepped down from his role, while the Senior Vice President for consumer technology and fintech at the company, Madhusudhan Rao, was elevated to the CTO role.

Last month, Co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli took over as the head of Instamart, after Karthik Gurumurthy announced he would be taking a sabbatical.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

