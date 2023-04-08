Menu
Edtech

Teachmint co-founder and CTO Anshuman Kumar quits to pursue new venture

Anshuman Kumar, who served as the CTO of Teachmint for over three years, is now starting a new entrepreneurial venture—a relationship app called Duolop.

Team YS13832 Stories
Teachmint co-founder and CTO Anshuman Kumar quits to pursue new venture

Saturday April 08, 2023,

2 min Read

Edtech startup Teachmint's co-founder and chief technology officer, Anshuman Kumar, has quit after a three-year stint to pursue a new venture. Kumar will now lead Duolop, a modern relationship management app, as the founder.

"As someone who is passionate about using technology to enhance relationships, I am excited to lead the charge in creating a platform that offers a variety of services and goods to help couples navigate life's journey together," Kumar wrote in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Kumar led Teachmint, the Lightspeed India-backed edtech startup, for more than three years and played a pivotal role in shaping its technology capabilities. Founded in 2020 by Kumar, Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, and Divyansh Bordia, Teachmint focuses on digitising classrooms and helping educators manage lessons through its free, SaaS-based mobile platform.

Bengaluru-based Teachmint has raised more than $118 million in funding so far and is backed by investors such as Lightspeed India, Better Capital, Goodwater Capital, Rocketship, and Vulcan.

Also Read
Eruditus becomes second-largest revenue-grossing edtech firm

The edtech firm reached over 30 Southeast and West Asian countries, impacting 1.5 crore teachers and students, last year. It also entered Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among other markets.

The edtech sector has been in turmoil after a period of intensive pandemic-driven boom. The pandemic offered tailwinds for tremendous growth, but the resumption of offline classes, combined with a funding winter, have hit edtech firms hard.

Most edtech unicorns have posted losses in FY22. Tiger Global-backed Unacademy reported a loss of Rs 2,848 crore while upGrad witnessed a loss of Rs 627 crore. Vedantu posted a loss of Rs 696 crore. BYJU'S, which is yet to file its FY22 numbers, reported a Rs 4,588-crore loss in FY21.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

