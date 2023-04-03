Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech

Eruditus becomes second-largest revenue-grossing edtech firm

Most other edtech unicorns have posted losses in FY22, including Unacademy, upGrad and Vedantu. BYJU'S is yet to file its FY22 numbers but reported Rs 4,588 crore loss in FY21.

Team YS13814 Stories
Eruditus becomes second-largest revenue-grossing edtech firm

Monday April 03, 2023,

3 min Read

Eruditus’ operating revenue increased 87% to $245.2 million (~Rs 1,860 crore) in FY22 from $131.2 million (~Rs 988 crore) in the previous fiscal, making it the second-largest revenue-grossing edtech firm, according to a report.

Eruditus’ FY22 revenue was higher than that of edtech unicorns like ﻿Unacademy﻿, ﻿Physics Wallah﻿(PW), ﻿upGrad﻿, and ﻿Vedantu﻿, but lower than that of ﻿BYJU'S﻿ (FY21 for BYJU'S), Entrackr reported.

However, ﻿Eruditus﻿ also posted higher losses—$348.95 million (Rs 2,645 crore) in FY22, up 32.1% from $264.2 million (~Rs 2,174 crore) in the previous year. The company follows a July-June financial year.

The SoftBank-backed firm’s overall expenditure went up by 49.5% to $594.2 million (~Rs 4,504 crore) in FY22 from $397.4 million (~Rs 3,270 crore) in FY21. 

The edtech company spent $262.1 million (~Rs 2,157 crore) in FY22 on employee benefits—its largest expense, accounting for 44.1% of the overall cost. Its advertising and marketing expenses were $141.61 million (~Rs 1,166 crore) in the fiscal as against $67.09 million (~Rs 552 crore) in the year-ago period.

Founded by Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu in 2010, Eruditus offers executive-level courses from top universities. It has collaborated with universities across the US, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China.

Eruditus has raised a total funding of $814 million over seven rounds, as per Tracxn. It raised its largest round of $650 million in August 2021. Last March, it also received $350 million in debt financing from CPP Investments. Eruditus was last valued at $3.2 billion in August 2021.

Edtech
Also Read
Unacademy’s leadership to take salary cuts in FY24

The edtech sector has been in turmoil after a period of intensive pandemic-driven boom. The pandemic offered tailwinds for tremendous growth, but the resumption of offline classes, combined with a funding winter, have hit the edtech firms hard.

Much like Eruditus, most of the other edtech unicorns have posted losses in FY22—Tiger Global-backed Unacademy reported a loss of Rs 2,848 crore while upGrad witnessed a loss of Rs 627 crore and Vedantu posted a loss of Rs 696 crore. BYJU'S, which is yet to file its FY22 numbers, reported Rs 4,588 crore loss in FY21.

PW was the only profitable firm among edtech unicorns. Its net profit for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 97.8 crore—up 14-fold from Rs 6.93 crore in the year-ago period.

During a panel discussion at TechSparks Mumbai 2023, Damera emphasised that edtech startups, including Eruditus, are imbibing the principles of profitability and sustainable growth metrics while also focusing on creating impact.

“It’s a phase where we are optimistic about what we are building. It's (edtech) not just business but also an impact," he said. "As long as founders understand that edtech is both a public and private good, both a business and a mission, and if they can stay true to that, then (the) future is bright.”

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ChatGPT as CEO: Startup's €400K Profit & Rapid Success with AI

Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, will continue as advisor

Leadership makes one feel lonely on top, I have gone through it: Narayana Murthy

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Need national consensus on AI: Open letter by Zoho's Vembu, iSPIRT's Sharma, NITI Aayog's former VC

Paris Set to Ban E-Scooters After Public Vote

Cometchat, Metastable Materials, Moneyboxx, Vigyos Centre close funding deals

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 3, 2023)