Audi, Hyundai expand their e-charging network in India

Leading automakers Audi and Hyundai have announced a partnership to expand the e-charging network for their electric vehicle models given the rising preference among buyers towards environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

Luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday said it launched an app to help customers of its e-tron model access charging points across the country. The German carmaker has introduced 'Charge my Audi' on the myAudiConnect app.

The application currently includes five charging partners—Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge, and Zeon Charging—and gives access to over 750 charge points to e-tron owners.

Also Read 7 startups fueling India’s ambition of becoming a 100 pc EV nation

In an interaction with PTI, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company is in constant touch with the customers trying to understand the ownership experience.

"We were getting certain feelers from customers that while there are multiple chargers available across the country, it is a big hassle to download each app for each of the chargers. Sometimes when they reach the charge, it is not operational. So, we have tried to solve such challenges," he noted.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it tied up with Shell India to install 60 kW fast chargers across 36 of its dealerships in the country.

The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with Shell India Markets Pvt Ltd in this regard, the automaker said in a statement. The strategic partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in the country, it added.

"Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said. Hyundai has an existing network of 72 electric vehicle dealers in 45 cities.

Shell India Director Sanjay Varkey said the strategic partnership with Hyundai aims to improve the charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience.