BGMI available for preload for Android users from today, playable from May 29

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular battle royale title game developed by KRAFTON Inc, is available for preload for Android users from today, May 27. This is in preparation for its official launch on May 29.

However, iOS users will have to wait until May 29 to download and play the game.

South-Korea based KRAFTON said it has implemented a staggered approach to ensure a smooth gaming experience for players. This measure aims to handle the high number of downloads expected and reduce any potential interruptions, said the company, in a statement.

Gamers can look forward to jumping into the action-packed battles and showcase their skills on the battlegrounds when the game becomes playable on May 29, it said.

The latest update of BGMI brings new features such as a new map and in-game events.

KRAFTON has also launched a marketing campaign called 'India Ki Heartbeat', which aims to highlight the stories of gamers who view BGMI as more than just a game and as a deep emotional experience.

In another development, KRAFTON recently launched its own esports YouTube channel and Instagram page called KRAFTON India Esports.