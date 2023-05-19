Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India set to make a comeback after ban

The popular battle royale game is set to make a comeback after it was banned in India in July 2022 under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000.

Sayan Sen43 Stories
Battlegrounds Mobile India set to make a comeback after ban

Friday May 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular battle royale game, is set to make a comeback after it was banned in India in July 2022 under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000.

The game has been granted a three-month trial approval, subject to compliance with server location and data security concerns. The authorities have emphasised the need for continued monitoring of potential issues related to user harm and addiction during this trial period prior to making a final decision.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months.” CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn, KRAFTON, Inc. India, said in a statement.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you,” he added.

The game was initially banned due to its connections to the Chinese company Tencent. At the time of the ban, PUBG Studio (owned by the South Korean company Krafton) announced that it would relaunch in the region with new features customised for Indian gamers.

The game surpassed 100 million cumulative users within a year and is one of the few games to be live-streamed on Indian mainstream television.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5