Battlegrounds Mobile India set to make a comeback after ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular battle royale game, is set to make a comeback after it was banned in India in July 2022 under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000.

The game has been granted a three-month trial approval, subject to compliance with server location and data security concerns. The authorities have emphasised the need for continued monitoring of potential issues related to user harm and addiction during this trial period prior to making a final decision.

This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc.



We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia https://t.co/9SrYekrHXz — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 19, 2023

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months.” CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn, KRAFTON, Inc. India, said in a statement.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our users in India and beyond, and we look forward to continuing our journey with you,” he added.

The game was initially banned due to its connections to the Chinese company Tencent. At the time of the ban, PUBG Studio (owned by the South Korean company Krafton) announced that it would relaunch in the region with new features customised for Indian gamers.

The game surpassed 100 million cumulative users within a year and is one of the few games to be live-streamed on Indian mainstream television.