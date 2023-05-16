Menu
News

Paytm parent names Bhavesh Gupta as new President and COO

Bhavesh Gupta, President and COO of One97 Communications, will be responsible for scaling up Paytm’s lending, insurance, and payments offerings.

Sayan Sen39 Stories
Paytm parent names Bhavesh Gupta as new President and COO

Tuesday May 16, 2023,

2 min Read

One97 Communications Limited, the parent of fintech giant Paytm, has appointed Bhavesh Gupta, former CEO of Paytm's lending vertical, as its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Gupta will be responsible for leading the verticals of lending, insurance, and payments—both online and offline. He will also drive key initiatives, including user growth, operations risk, fraud risk, and compliance.

A seasoned financial services professional, Gupta has over 25 years of experience building businesses across payments, technology, analytics platforms, retail loans, digital lending, SME banking, retail banking, etc.

He joined Paytm in 2020 as the CEO of Paytm lending. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership roles, including CEO of Clix Capital (formerly known as GE Capital), and Head of SME and Business Banking at IDFC Bank. He was also associated with ICICI Bank in various roles.

Gupta is a graduate of Delhi University and completed his MBA from the Institute of Management Studies, Indore.

As per a statement from Paytm, Gupta will continue reporting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of One97 Communications Limited.

Earlier last year, Gupta was handed additional responsibility to scale up Paytm's offline transactions business. So far, the company has disbursed more than Rs 12,500 crore in loans through its platform and has seven lending partners, including Aditya Birla Capital.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

