Why Businesses Trust BetterCommerce to Power Their eCommerce Success

In today's fast-paced digital world, ecommerce is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for businesses to survive and thrive. To meet the ever-increasing demands of customers, companies must provide a seamless, personalised, and easy-to-use online shopping experience.

However, managing a commerce stack can be difficult, especially for growing businesses as it requires a lot of resources. Commerce stacks can vary depending on the size and nature of the business, and there is no one platform or solution that fits all. Platforms like ﻿Shopify﻿ and ﻿WooCommerce﻿e are ideal for businesses starting their direct-to-consumer journey, but they become cumbersome and challenging to manage as businesses scale. This is where ﻿BetterCommerce﻿ comes to the rescue as it is designed to support mid-market retailers on their journey to scale, offering a fast, flexible, and holistic commerce stack solution.

“We are trying to address all your engineering problems with technology, and encapsulate it to give you a robust way to just build on your customer experience. Do not worry about anything underlying. We will handle all the complexity at our end. That is what we're trying to solve,” said Vikram Saxena, Founder and CEO, BetterCommerce, in an exclusive interaction with YourStory.

BetterCommerce is a comprehensive commerce stack that offers agility, lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and flexibility, making it an ideal technological innovation for businesses that have outgrown their current technology stack and require a modern and composable commerce architecture to future-proof their business.

Making inroads into the Indian market

While digitally mature markets have already embraced composable commerce, the Indian market is still in its early stages. Composable commerce is an innovative approach to e-commerce that allows retailers to break down traditional monolithic platforms into independent modules that can be personalised, substituted, and integrated for a unique shopping experience.

“The headless composable architecture of BetterCommerce’s commerce stack enables brands to work with any front-end of their choice without worrying about the back-end, enabling them to better tech innovations on their journey to scale” said Vipul Aggarwal, CRO at BetterCommerce

With BetterCommerce, one can choose either a module individually or have the full commerce stack of modules PIM, eCommerce, CMS, OMS, Analytics and Engage. The individual modules can be integrated with your current technology stack seamlessly making it easy for someone who doesn’t want to switch to the whole stack.

BetterCommerce has now entered the Indian market to help boost commerce for retailers and brands. This is significant because India has a rapidly growing e-commerce market, which is expected to reach $200 billion by 2026.

The bespoke platform’s entry is expected to help Indian businesses overcome the challenges of legacy technology and fragmented systems, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive growth. With the headless commerce platform, businesses can quickly launch new channels, scale operations, and stay ahead of the competition.

“In the next two to three years, we are looking to get the right kind of customers in India with high inclination toward technology innovations, which will give us a good leeway to establish ourselves within the mid-market space, which is where we want to focus,” Saxena said.

Indian retailers seeking faster growth, innovation, and digital maturity should consider adopting headless and composable technology. Businesses outgrow their technology stacks at a certain level and it becomes hard to scale. The headless nature of BetterCommerce allows businesses to scale limitlessly and there is no looking back. The market potential for Indian retailers is enormous, and with the right awareness and understanding of headless and composable commerce, they can achieve higher ROIs and reap the benefits of technology innovation.

What customers have to say

Customer testimonials speak volumes about the effectiveness of the platform's offerings.

"The BetterCommerce platform is the technology that enables our business to put the customer experience at the heart of everything we do - mobile, web, and in-store," said Julian Holt, Group COO, The Fragrance Shop.

The Fragrance Shop is a UK-based fragrance retailer with over 220 stores nationwide. With BetterCommerce, The Fragrance Shop has been able to offer customers a seamless shopping experience across all channels, including mobile, web, and in-store. The platform has enabled The Fragrance Shop to provide a seamless and intuitive shopping experience, with improved product recommendations, faster checkout processes, and real-time inventory updates.

Another big name in retail that benefited from using BetterCommerce is Forever Unique, a UK-based fashion retailer. Prior to switching to this platform, they were using a complex tech stack based on Magento and a large number of plugins. BetterCommerce helped streamline operations and simplify online store management. The platform's all-in-one solution and customisable features allowed them to create a unique shopping experience for customers, resulting in increased sales and customer loyalty.

"BetterCommerce has simplified the way we run our business. We have moved from using a complex tech stack based on Magento and a large number of plugins to a time-saving and customisable all-in-one solution with a single system," said Sumit Jairath, Managing Director, Forever Unique.