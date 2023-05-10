Menu
News

Cisco to manufacture in India, targets $1B from exports and domestic production

Cisco's Chairman and CEO, Chuck Robbins, applauded the energy in India and the country's progress in digitisation.

Press Trust of India126 Stories
Cisco to manufacture in India, targets $1B from exports and domestic production

Wednesday May 10, 2023,

2 min Read

US network gear maker ﻿Cisco﻿ will start manufacturing in India, as it aims to expand its presence in the country. It is targeting over $1 billion in combined exports and domestic production in the coming years.

The company expects to have the first products off the line from its proposed manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in about 12 months.

"We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. He added the company would expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over a period of time.

Robbins, who is currently in Delhi, as part of a multi-city trip across India, is bullish about the Indian market.

"India has made tonnes of progress on digitisation. The ambition of India is very clear and momentum I felt here is incredible," he told PTI in an interview.

Cisco doubles down on India with investments in security and cloud

Cisco's manufacturing in India will be through contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments.

During the visit, Robbins met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

"I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing," the Cisco CEO said.

The company plans to use India as a global export hub as well.

"So we are building a full manufacturing node just as we have it in other places, and we are really excited about it," said Robbins.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

