Stakeholder consultation on May 24 for next phase of Delhi EV policy

The Delhi government has begun work on drafting a revised electric vehicle (EV) policy for the national capital since the existing one will expire in August.

The Delhi EV Cell of the Transport Department will hold a stakeholder consultation on May 24 for the second phase of the policy, in collaboration with Climate Trends.

The consultation aims to bring together stakeholders, international sectoral experts and academicians to share achievements, learnings and experiences, and make recommendations towards the development of the next phase of the policy, according to its website.

The Delhi EV policy, introduced in August 2020, aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25% by 2024. According to official data, over 1.12 lakh EVs have been sold under the policy.

Also Read Indian government sanctions 2,877 new electric vehicle charging stations

The next set of subsidies to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country could be on charging infrastructure, a shift away from the current focus of the FAME II scheme, which offers consumer subsidies, three sources have told YourStory.

Launched in 2015 by the government of India, the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme was aimed at catalysing the adoption of EVs in the country. Then, FAME II, the extended form of the original scheme, came into effect in 2019.

"Similar subsidies are being discussed on the policy side as well... giving land to charging infrastructure companies at subsidised rates, offering cheaper electricity, allocating special zones on highways for charging stations...," the source at NITI Aayog currently involved in these ongoing discussions told YourStory previously.