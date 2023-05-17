Menu
Ecommerce

Flipkart sees top-deck rejig: Reports

According to reports, key executives at Flipkart have tendered their resignation across Shopsy, D2C Brand Accelerator and Supply Chain functions.

Team YS13937 Stories
Wednesday May 17, 2023,

Wednesday May 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Walmart-backed ecommerce entity ﻿Flipkart﻿ is seeing a top-level reshuffle as three executives are on their way out of the company.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of New Businesses Shopsy, ReCommerce, and Cleartrip has tendered his resignation after nearly eight years at the company, as per several media reports.

Company sources familiar with the developed confirmed these moves with YourStory.

Besides Menon, Moneycontrol reported Chanakya Gupta, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and D2C Brand Accelerator, as well as Ravish Sinha, Senior Vice President, leading supply chain, product and technology have also resigned. Both Gupta and Sinha worked with the company for over eight years. 

While Menon and Gupta have previously worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited, Sinha served as Senior Director of Engineering at Yahoo. 

Flipkart did not comment on the developments till the time of publishing the story. It will be updated once the company responds.

Earlier today, The Economic Times reported that former Senior Vice President at Flipkart, Prakash Sikaria, who had tendered his resignation had decided to stay on and will be building a credit marketplace for the platform in-house. Company sources confirmed that given Sikaria’s role in starting Shopsy and integrating the Cleartrip business, he will continue to work with the company in a consulting role. 

The current top-deck reshuffle will be prove challenging for Flipkart as it has realigned its focus on reaching out to non-metro shoppers. The ecommerce company has been trying to compete with Meesho in the value segment where the latter holds the position of market leader. Flipkart also shut down its quick commerce delivery business Flipkart Quick in November 2022 to focus on Flipkart Supermart—its scheduled grocery delivery service.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

