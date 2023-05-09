AWS and YourStory’s ‘HER Leadership Execleaders 2023’ to bring together India’s top women in business, changemakers, and emerging leaders

The number of women assuming leadership positions is at an all-time high. Research shows that women CEOs frequently outpace their male counterparts in delivering profits, women are at the forefront of scientific research, and women coaches exceed expectations in terms of leading teams.

But when it comes to the overall numbers for women in the workforce, women's participation in the economy, and their representation in leadership roles, we still have much more to achieve.

Additionally, there is always need and space to spotlight new role models who can continue to inspire women to not only join the workforce but also equip themselves with skills that will help them get and excel in leadership roles.

This is why AWS and YourStory joined hands to create the video series ‘HER Leadership’. After two virtual seasons, we have decided to convene these established and emerging women leaders in a physical format with HER Leadership AWS ExecLeaders 2023. This event is a part of AWS’ annual mega event - The AWS Summit.

When: May 17, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai

Registration begins: 12:00 PM

Lunch and networking: 12:30 PM-01:15 PM

Onstage discussions: 01:15 PM-04:00 PM

What can you expect from the event?

The event will feature a stellar line up of speakers such as Anita Bhogle, Author & Consultant; Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte India; Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.; Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder-Chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank & Mann Deshi Foundation; Aparna Kumar, Chief Information Officer, SBI; Rashi Narang, Founder & CEO, Heads Up For Tails; Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO, kindlife.in; and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group.

Senior leaders from AWS, including Chandra Prakash Balani, Head Global Enterprise and Lead ID&E Initiatives, AWS India; Vaishali Kasture, Head of Enterprise Business(India & South Asia), AWS India; Ekta Parashar, Head of Solutions Architect, Enterprise Business, AWS India; Srikrishnan Sundararajan, Head of India Professional Services, AWS India; and Nitin Bawankule, Director and Head for Digital Native Business, AWS India; will be seen driving pertinent conversations on stage.

With ‘Breaking barriers: Building resilient enterprises of the future’ as our theme, the event will give you an exclusive opportunity to:

Hear India’s top enterprise business leaders and startup founders talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, mentorship, building equitable work cultures, leadership mantras, and more.

Get a peek into the leadership playbooks of accomplished women leaders.

Learn from the experiences and learnings of startups as well as enterprise leaders.

Network with industry's top changemakers.

Find a mentor or guide who could help and enable your wholesome growth.

Cheer for fellow women achievers and learn what you can do to become a better ally.

Who will you meet at the event?

CXOs of India’s top startups and enterprise businesses

Women in tech and product

C-suite executives

Aspiring leaders

Allies of DE&I

Established and emerging entrepreneurs

More about the ‘HER Leadership’ series

AWS HER Leadership, in its two successful seasons, has followed a virtual video format where the series has chronicled the struggles, success, and milestones of India’s leading enterprise business leaders.

The leaders shared perspectives on critical topics such as diversity and inclusion, mentorship, building equitable work cultures, leadership mantras, among others. The interviews helped the audience understand what their success can teach them about tenacity, competition, priorities, and progress.

The series witnessed phenomenal success with a reach of over six million and over 1.1. million video views.