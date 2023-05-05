Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Technology

India, Israel deepen collaboration in innovation, startups, tech

India and Israel's premier R&D organisations signed an MoU to collaborate more closely in various sectors, including aerospace, healthcare, and startups.

Manjit Kishore1 Stories
India, Israel deepen collaboration in innovation, startups, tech

Friday May 05, 2023,

2 min Read

India and Israel recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on industrial research and development cooperation, fortifying their ties through collaborations in several domains, including innovation, startups, and technology.

During a high-level meeting held in New Delhi, an Israeli delegation led by Brig Gen (Ret) Daniel Gold, Head of DDR&D, Israeli Ministry of Defence met with Jitendra Singh, MoS for Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences, to talk about collaboration across sectors, including aerospace, electronics instrumentation, civil infrastructure and engineering, energy and energy devices, agri, nutrition and biotech, and healthcare.

The agreement was signed between Israel's DDR&D and its Indian counterpart Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to strengthen each other's domestic industrial sectors and export their joint developments to other countries.

Singh emphasised that India and Israel have bilateral consultation channels in all areas of cooperation, such as water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defence, noting that some progress has already happened in the healthcare sector. The defence sector has been a particular priority for cooperation with Israel, and in November 2021, the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) and DDR&D signed a Bilateral Innovation Agreement to promote innovation and accelerated R&D in the startup ecosystems and MSMEs of both countries for the development of dual-use technologies.

Also Read
Israeli fintech company Liquidity Group joins ADIO's innovation programme

The union minister also expressed hope that the deal will usher in a new era in India-Israel relations, notably in the areas of innovation, technology, and startups. He also stated that 2023 will be a key year for India as it celebrates 30 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, and holds the G20 presidency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Gold also noted that India and Israel have a lot of potential for collaboration in high-tech fields.

Not only are the two countries bilateral partners, but they also play a larger role in addressing challenges in the sectors of water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security through the "I2U2" Group, which includes India, Israel, the UAE, and the US.

To foster a startup-friendly environment, India has launched many programmes, including the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Movement), Startup India, and Digital India.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Credit card platform Kiwi raises $6M in pre-Seed round led by Nexus, Stellaris

Shopify to lay off 20% employees, sell logistics arm amid soaring revenue

Master the Art of Negotiation: Six Effective Strategies for Success

Hyperlocal startup magicpin is delivering over 3 lakh orders a month on ONDC

Daily Capsule
Cognizant to lay off 3,500 people
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (May 5, 2023)

Indian startup ecosystem continues to thrive in 2023: Report

Meesho lays off 251 people in townhall meeting

Enterprise Healthcare SaaS startup THB raises $20M in growth equity round