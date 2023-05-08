Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Report

Indian job seekers use a total of nine applications to apply for a new job: Report

About 99% of respondents in India believe it is important the applications they use to find and apply for jobs provide a fast and seamless experience without any delays or disruption.

Pooja Malik377 Stories
Indian job seekers use a total of nine applications to apply for a new job: Report

Monday May 08, 2023,

3 min Read

The expectations for digital experiences have soared over the past few years as people globally have relied on the convenience and flexibility offered by applications and digital services in almost every aspect of their lives.

The average person now uses a total of six applications or digital services when looking for or applying for a new job. This figure jumps to eight in the US and nine in India, a report by Cisco AppDynamics showed. It also outlined the significance that job seekers and employees attach to digital experiences as the search for talent is intensifying in many industries.

About 99% of respondents in India believe it is important the applications they use to find and apply for jobs provide a fast and seamless experience without any delays or disruption, it added.

If these applications fail to perform, 75% of respondents said it puts them off working for the employer in question. The most heavily used digital services are job sites, social media platforms, employer websites, and review sites. Most people looking for a job use at least one of these services daily.

Job seekers also have zero tolerance for poorly performing applications and digital services. In fact, as many as 73% of job seekers state that potential employers have only one shot to impress them with digital services.

Over 75% of people admit that if the applications they were using to find and apply for a new job didn’t perform properly, it would leave them feeling anxious and angry.

Digital experience: The foundation for a strong employer brand

The research—conducted among more than 12,000 consumers in 12 countries—highlights how the digital experience has become a key consideration for people when looking into new job opportunities.

In India, only 87% of people want to work for an employer that provides seamless digital experiences throughout the recruitment process.

 

The report revealed huge upsides for employers that can deliver high-performing applications and digital services to both existing and potential employees. Globally, 73% of people claim they're more likely to choose an employer who provides great and seamless digital experiences, 33% report they’re more likely to talk positively about the employer, and 31% state they’re more likely to stay with that employer.

The survey confirmed that employers need to focus on providing a quick and seamless experience for prospective employees on digital channels like through a recruitment section on the company website or email and messaging tools. This is essential for developing an appealing employer brand.

Also Read
BYJU’S may file FY22 financials soon: Report

Unified observability solutions

Many organisations struggle to optimise application availability and performance due to a shift to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, the report found.

This lack of visibility and insight can lead to disruption and downtime and potential damage to the customer experience, reputation, and revenue. IT teams need an observability solution that provides flexibility to span across both cloud native and on-premises environments and to monitor the health of key business transactions distributed across its entire technology landscape, the report said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5