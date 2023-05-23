Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Investor

Matrix Partners India expands fund size to $525M

Matrix Partners India announced the fourth fund last year to make further investments into emerging startups in the country.

Team YS13953 Stories
Matrix Partners India expands fund size to $525M

Tuesday May 23, 2023,

1 min Read

VC firm Matrix Partners India will be expanding the size of its latest fund from $450 million to $525 million, according to regulatory filings.

The US-based parent communicated about the expansion to the US Securities Exchange Commission in an additional filing. This is the fourth and the largest fund of Matrix Partners India.

The early-stage venture capital firm has already raised $517 million for the latest fund.

It announced the fourth fund last year to make further investments into emerging startups in the country.

fund raise
Also Read
It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

This expansion hints at strong optimism in the Indian startup ecosystem despite the present funding environment. Matrix also joins the list of other leading global VC firms like Accel, Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Elevation Capital which have already announced new funds dedicated to India.

Matrix Partners has a wide portfolio of startups in India, including unicorns such as Razorpay and Ofbusiness.

However, any change in the capital inflow into Indian startups is unlikely in the near future as investors are still very cautious about letting their purse strings loose as uncertainty still looms over the global economy.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5