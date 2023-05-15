PharmEasy faces second valuation markdown; looks to raise $50M-$100M: Report

Janus Henderson, a top investor in PharmEasy, has slashed the healthtech firm's valuation to $2.8 billion. This is the second markdown in the valuation of the e-pharmacy this year.

Last week, US fund Neuberger Berman cut the valuation of API Holdings (parent of PharmEasy) to $4.4 billion, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission in the US.

Janus Henderson invested in PharmEasy in September 2021, picking up a stake of 0.31%, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn. The valuation cut was mentioned in a filing made last month, as per an ET report.

PharmEasy follows the likes of Ola﻿, BYJU'S﻿, Oyo﻿, Pine Labs, and Swiggy, whose investors have also recently written down their valuations.

In a regulatory filing in November last year, API Holdings said it intended to withdraw its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) due to volatile market conditions.

The Mumbai-based firm is looking to raise $50 million-$100 million via convertible notes, ET reported. The firm is engaging with existing investors, Canada’s CDPQ, as well as Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, for a new round of funding.

PharmEasy recorded a positive EBITDA of around Rs 14 crore in April for the first time since inception, with a net revenue of Rs 600 crore, ET reported. PharmEasy Founder and CEO Siddharth Shah reportedly held a town hall with his staff recently and updated them on the company’s financial performance.

Shah is said to have told employees about the company’s plans to cross-sell more services on the platform in the ongoing financial year, including its diagnostic services through Thyrocare, which now contributes about 13% of its revenue as against around 3% earlier, the report said.

Based on its April numbers, PharmEasy now has a net revenue run-rate of Rs 7,200 crore.

Meanwhile, the e-pharmacy's average order value increased to Rs 1,300-Rs 1,900. The firm has also been closing down warehouses to optimise cost, the report stated.