Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

SEBI proposes mandating additional disclosure for high-risk FPIs

Under the SEBI proposal, such FPIs need to make additional disclosures about the ownership, economic interest, and control of such funds. Also, the regulator has suggested categorising FPIs based on risk.

Press Trust of India7790 Stories
SEBI proposes mandating additional disclosure for high-risk FPIs

Wednesday May 31, 2023,

2 min Read

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday came out with a proposal mandating enhanced disclosures from high-risk Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement.

This comes after SEBI observed that some FPIs have concentrated a substantial portion of their equity portfolio in a single investee company. In some cases, these concentrated holdings have also been near static and maintained for a long time.

"Such concentrated investments raise the concern and possibility that promoters of such corporate groups, or other investors acting in concert, could be using the FPI route for circumventing regulatory requirements such as that of maintaining Minimum Public Shareholding," it said.

In its consultation paper, the regulator has proposed obtaining granular information from high-risk FPIs that have concentrated equity holdings in single companies or business groups.

Under the proposal, such FPIs need to make additional disclosures about the ownership, economic interest, and control of such funds.

Also, the regulator has suggested categorizing FPIs based on risk.

While government and related entities like central banks, and sovereign wealth funds have been placed under the low-risk category, and pension funds and public retail funds are categorized as moderate risk. Further, all other FPIs have been put in the high-risk category.

"For now, it is proposed that high-risk FPIs, holding more than 50 per cent of their equity Asset Under Management (AUM) in a single corporate group would be required to comply with the requirements for additional disclosures," SEBI said.

However, the regulator has suggested certain threshold relaxation for global entities with higher AUMs as well as for newly-established FPIs for the first six months.

Existing high-risk FPIs that have more than the 50% concentration threshold in a single corporate group will be provided a window of six months to bring down such exposure.

Separately, it is proposed that existing high-risk FPIs with an overall holding in Indian equity markets of over Rs 25,000 crore should also be required to comply with additional granular disclosure requirements within 6 months.

These proposals are aimed at guarding against potential misuse of the FPI route and possible circumvention of the Minimum Public Shareholding norms.

The regulator said that proposed additional disclosure requirements will not impact low-risk and moderate-risk FPIs in any manner.

SEBI has sought public comments till June 20 on the proposals.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5