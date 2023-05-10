Cybersecurity firm SquareX raises $6M in seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital

SquareX, a cybersecurity company led by veteran entrepreneur Vivek Ramachandran, has raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia.

The fund will be used for research and development and go-to-market strategies and to make a browser-based cybersecurity product, said the company.

SquareX offers a purpose-built security plug-in that integrates seamlessly with web browsers. The product leverages cloud services to monitor and safeguard users during their online activities. It allows users to open links and files within disposable browsers, providing protection against potential threats.

The company's cloud-powered temporary container sandboxes, running in data centres on behalf of the users, neutralise web threats before they can reach users' computers. SquareX also enables users to protect their identity and privacy.

"By creating a seamless, browser-integrated cybersecurity solution, we are empowering consumers to be fearless online and take control of their own security on the internet," said Vivek Ramachandran, Founder, SquareX.

Ramachandran has over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He has built built security products and identified system vulnerabilities, such as the Caffe Latte attack. He also founded Pentester Academy, a cybersecurity training startup.

“The online world is about to get a whole lot worse as the AI revolution gets channeled towards building malicious code. Every cyber security solution out there is only probabilistically successful in protecting internet users, which is not of much comfort if they get hacked and lose money,” said Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Partner at Surge, an accelerator programme run by Sequoia Southeast Asia.

“SquareX is the first solution we've seen that takes a 100% protection approach, where, irrespective of how new and sophisticated the attack is, it has no chance of infecting users. This is the future we think all internet users deserve," he added.