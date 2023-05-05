Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (May 5, 2023)

Polls, forwarding media, and captions to shared documents: Whatsapp introduces new features

﻿WhatsApp﻿ has revealed several new features aimed at improving chats for its users. These updates include three new features for polls, the ability to forward media with captions, and the option to add captions to shared documents.

For polls, users can now create single-vote polls, search for polls in chats, and receive notifications when people vote on polls. These new features are designed to make it easier for groups to gather information and make decisions together.

The forwarding media feature now allows users to keep, delete, or completely rewrite captions when sharing photos between chats. This feature also enables users to add captions to photos and videos when forwarding them.

Lastly, Whatsapp said the new option to add captions to shared documents is useful when sending newspaper articles or work documents, as it gives a little more context to the shared file.

The updates are currently rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Flexible workspaces expected to grow 22% in five years: IndiQube-CRE Matrix report

The flexible workspace market in India is expected to reach 126 million square feet (msf) by 2027, from its current size of 46.7 msf, a compounded-annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

The report revealed that co-working inventory in Bengaluru is nearly equivalent to the sum of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR).

The report also highlighted the emergence of flexible workspace solutions in Tier II cities, as well as an increasing number of developers incorporating flex spaces into their office strategies.

It predicts that workspaces will become closer to employees' homes, reflecting the trend towards remote work that has accelerated during the pandemic.

(This report will be updated throughout the day.)