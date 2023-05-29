Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Warburg Pincus acquires controlling stake in Vistaar Finance, appoints Avijit Saha as CEO

Warburg Pincus aims to strengthen its foothold in India's financial services sector with the acquisition of Vistaar Finance, bringing on board industry veteran Avijit Saha as CEO.

Sayan Sen54 Stories
Warburg Pincus acquires controlling stake in Vistaar Finance, appoints Avijit Saha as CEO

Monday May 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has acquired a controlling stake in Vistaar Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that specialises in lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.

As part of the transaction, Avijit Saha—an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in retail, rural, digital banking, and SME credit—will join Vistaar Finance as the CEO. He previously worked at ICICI Bank, where he served as the Head of Rural and Inclusive Banking and President of ICICI Foundation.

Besides his role as the CEO, Saha will co-invest in the company in partnership with Warburg Pincus.

Also Read
Warburg-owned Parksons Packaging buys MK Printpack

Vistaar Finance operates in 12 states, catering to about 40,000 customers. With a workforce of over 2,500 employees, the company manages an asset under management (AUM) portfolio of about Rs 3,150 crore as of March 2023. Following the transaction, the company claims a net worth of around Rs 1,210 crore and capital adequacy of 37%.

The company specialises in offering fully secured lending solutions across various ticket size categories, including business and housing loans. It primarily focuses on serving small businesses, including shops, small manufacturing units, power looms, kirana/general shops, and home-based industries, which often lack access to organised funding options to support their growth.

Warburg Pincus LLC is a growth investor with more than $80 billion in AUM and a portfolio of over 250 companies across sectors and geographies.

Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and two real estate funds, having invested more than $109 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5