Aviom India Housing Finance raises $30M in Series D funding led by Nuveen

Aviom India Housing Finance, a micro-mortgage lender backed by C4D Partners, has secured $30 million in a Serie D equity investment round led by ﻿Nuveen ﻿.

The New Delhi-headquartered company plans to use the funds to expand its market reach and further strengthen its operational capacities.

Meanwhile, C4D Partners, which had invested in the startup's Series B funding round, announced a partial exit in the round. Besides Nuveen and C4D Partners, Aviom has raised funds from Japan’s Gojo and Company and India-based Sabre Partners.

"Since its inception, Aviom has relentlessly aimed at creating a disruption in the micro-mortgage space in India. The successful partial exit reinforces our commitment to supporting startups that are innovative, passionate, and focused on creating a positive impact—both in the ecosystem and in society," said Arvind Agarwal, Founder and CEO of C4D Partners.

Founded in 2016, Aviom—operational in 12 Indian states—facilitates access to affordable loans for low-income groups in rural and semi-urban regions of India.

The company is dedicated to empowering women by providing them with financial independence through its programme, Aviom Shakti, which offers loans to borrowers without formal income documentation and incentivises women agents to source loans, helping them create a self-sustainable livelihood and live their lives with dignity.

Also Read Indifi Technologies raises $35M in Series E funding round

Through this, the company is achieving multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 1: No Poverty, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 5: Gender Equality.

Established in 2013, C4D Partners is a gender-smart impact investment fund manager and sector-agnostic fund focusing on climate, livelihood, and an intersectional approach towards gender.

Its investment strategy is designed to invest with a gender lens, and it is committed to investing at least 30% of its corpus in women-owned SMEs. It also provides technical assistance (TA) through its Portfolio Support Programme (PSP), which is considered non-investment support to portfolio companies and acts as a catalyst for better financial sustainability of the portfolio and potentially reduces the mortality rate.