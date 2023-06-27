Join AWS Bharat Innovators Series’ fireside chat with Veranda Learning’s Suresh Kalpathi to explore innovative approaches to tech-enhanced education

Education is at the brink of a remarkable transformation, driven by the relentless advancement of technology. The integration of innovative tools and techniques into traditional classrooms has become a vital catalyst for educational progress. One influential leader who has been at the forefront of this revolution is Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions. His visionary approach to technology-enhanced education has reshaped pedagogy, empowered educators, and inspired learners to thrive in the digital age.

In an effort to delve deeper into the profound impact of technology on education, AWS Bharat Innovators, powered by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, is organising a fireside chat with Kalpathi titled ‘Transforming the classroom: Exploring innovative approaches to technology-enhanced education’. The virtual event will take place on July 20, 2023, at 3pm IST, and will provide an engaging platform for educators, edtech enthusiasts, students, and anyone passionate about the future of learning. The session will be moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, AWS.

Kalpathi will share his journey as an entrepreneur and what fuels his passion for this industry. He will talk about Veranda Learning’s recent acquisitions in seven new businesses and how they align with the company’s growth strategy. He will also shed light on the role of cutting-edge tools in enhancing the educational experience.

At the heart of this discussion lies the exploration of emerging trends and breakthrough technologies that are transforming classrooms. Kalpathi will navigate the complexities in the education space and offer his perspective on how to effectively leverage technology in the classroom. From addressing concerns regarding privacy and security to ensuring digital inclusivity, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the potential pitfalls and strategies for success in adopting technology-enhanced education. Moreover, Sunil will share how edtech companies are unlocking the benefits of these technologies and leveraging AWS, particularly when it comes to personalising learning content for a learner or educator’s specific needs.

The fireside chat between Kalpathi and Sunil promises to be a transformative event, where the intersection of education and technology takes centre stage. As we gather around the metaphorical fireside, let us ignite a passion for change and embrace innovative approaches that will transform classrooms, nurture curiosity, and prepare the next generation for a world yet to be imagined.

AWS has been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

