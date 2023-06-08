Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mergers and Acquisitions

Capillary Tech acquires Tenerity’s Digital Connect assets

This is Capillary Technologies' fifth acquisition globally and third in the US to help the company to strengthen its position in the US and Europe.

Pooja Malik408 Stories
Capillary Tech acquires Tenerity’s Digital Connect assets

Thursday June 08, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Capillary﻿ Technologies﻿, a loyalty management and customer engagement SaaS platform, has acquired Tenerity’s Digital Connect assets.

This is Capillary’s fifth acquisition globally and its third in the US, which will help the company to strengthen its position in the US and Europe. In the US, the Digital Connect team will join forces with Capillary's earlier acquisitions of Persuade and Brierley.

According to Aneesh Reddy, Founder and MD of Capillary Technologies, Digital Connect’s specialised focus on the BFSI and telecom industry will accelerate its entry into the SaaS vertical. "After 10 years of robust growth in Asia, Capillary's global expansion has now entered a full-throttle phase. Following two years of careful oversight to ensure a seamless merger with Persuade, we have swiftly acquired two businesses in succession, " he added.

The Singapore-headquartered firm said that Digital Connect will be rebranded to Rewards+ and will be added as the fourth product on the Capillary platform, alongside Loyalty+, Engage+, and Insights+.

With this, the firm will offer a full suite of end-to-end intelligent loyalty solutions, inclusive of technology platforms, consulting, loyalty programme design, analytics, a full rewards network, and marketing communications.

Headquartered in the US, the UK, and India, Digital Connect enables companies to engage customers with offers and generate incremental revenue by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics.

Digital Connect (now Rewards+) drives profitable loyalty by bridging engagement and monetisation. Over the last year, Digital Connect has developed a rewards network and has made significant inroads in the BFSI and telecom industry with some marquee clients.

Also Read
HealthifyMe secures $30M funding from LeapFrog, Khosla Ventures

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has established its footprint in various regions, including the United States, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The end-to-end customer loyalty platform provides a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalised, and consistent experience for customers. 

Capillary, also backed by investors like ﻿Warburg Pincus﻿﻿and Sequoia Capital﻿, claims to work with over 250 enterprise brands including Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer.

Recently, the company secured $45 million in Series D funding from a consortium of global investors for global expansion and to support its mergers and acquisitions strategy.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5