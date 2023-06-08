Capillary Tech acquires Tenerity’s Digital Connect assets

﻿Capillary﻿ Technologies﻿, a loyalty management and customer engagement SaaS platform, has acquired Tenerity’s Digital Connect assets.

This is Capillary’s fifth acquisition globally and its third in the US, which will help the company to strengthen its position in the US and Europe. In the US, the Digital Connect team will join forces with Capillary's earlier acquisitions of Persuade and Brierley.

According to Aneesh Reddy, Founder and MD of Capillary Technologies, Digital Connect’s specialised focus on the BFSI and telecom industry will accelerate its entry into the SaaS vertical. "After 10 years of robust growth in Asia, Capillary's global expansion has now entered a full-throttle phase. Following two years of careful oversight to ensure a seamless merger with Persuade, we have swiftly acquired two businesses in succession, " he added.

The Singapore-headquartered firm said that Digital Connect will be rebranded to Rewards+ and will be added as the fourth product on the Capillary platform, alongside Loyalty+, Engage+, and Insights+.

With this, the firm will offer a full suite of end-to-end intelligent loyalty solutions, inclusive of technology platforms, consulting, loyalty programme design, analytics, a full rewards network, and marketing communications.

Headquartered in the US, the UK, and India, Digital Connect enables companies to engage customers with offers and generate incremental revenue by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics.

Digital Connect (now Rewards+) drives profitable loyalty by bridging engagement and monetisation. Over the last year, Digital Connect has developed a rewards network and has made significant inroads in the BFSI and telecom industry with some marquee clients.

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has established its footprint in various regions, including the United States, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The end-to-end customer loyalty platform provides a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalised, and consistent experience for customers.

Capillary, also backed by investors like ﻿Warburg Pincus﻿﻿and Sequoia Capital﻿, claims to work with over 250 enterprise brands including Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer.

Recently, the company secured $45 million in Series D funding from a consortium of global investors for global expansion and to support its mergers and acquisitions strategy.