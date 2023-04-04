Capillary Technologies acquires Brierley

﻿Capillary Technologies﻿, a customer loyalty and customer engagement SaaS platform, has acquired Texas-headquartered Brierley+Partners, a loyalty technology, strategy, and execution company.





This is Capillary’s fifth acquisition globally and its second in the US, which will help the company expand its footprint in North America. It will also help Capillary leverage Brierley’s emotional loyalty quotient, improve customer engagement, drive loyalty as an outcome, and accelerate digital transformation.





According to Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies, Brierley's extensive industry expertise will be a valuable asset for the company as it continues to increase its footprint in the US market. "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible customer engagement and loyalty solutions to our clients," he added.





Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time, omnichannel, personalised, and consistent experience for customers.

The company works with more than 250 brands, including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. It has over a billion consumers and processes over 5 billion annual transactions. It has presence in the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, particularly South East Asia.

It is backed by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital.

"Our combined expertise will enable us to provide our clients with even more innovative and effective loyalty and customer engagement solutions through Capillary’s next-generation SaaS platform. We are excited to work together to help our clients build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers." said, Bill Swift, CEO of Brierley.