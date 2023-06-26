DealShare's Uncharted Path: A Journey into India's Underserved Markets

DealShare, an innovative social commerce start-up, is transforming the way middle- and lower-income consumers in India's smaller towns and cities shop. Founded in 2018 by Vineet Rao, Sourjyendu Medda, Sankar Bora, and Rajat Shikhar, DealShare has carved a unique niche for itself in India's bustling e-commerce landscape.

Combining E-commerce and Traditional Retail

At its core, ﻿DealShare﻿ has a business model that fuses the convenience of e-commerce with the familiarity of traditional retail. By offering a wide array of products at incredibly competitive prices, the start-up has managed to attract a broad consumer base. What sets DealShare apart is its keen understanding of its customers' needs and preferences, particularly those from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Catering to the Non-English Speaking Audience

One of the cornerstones of DealShare's success is its focus on the non-English speaking consumers from smaller towns and cities. The start-up has made it a mission to cater to this audience, which has traditionally been overlooked by the mainstream e-commerce giants. DealShare plans to expand its presence to over 100 cities in the next couple of years, an ambitious goal that underscores its commitment to reaching the masses.

The "Buy More, Save More" Model

DealShare's unique selling proposition is its "Buy more, Save more" model. This model, which offers increasing discounts with larger purchases, has proven to be exceptionally popular among the Indian masses. By encouraging bulk purchases, DealShare not only boosts its sales but also ensures that consumers get the best value for their money.

Fuelled by Significant Funding

In September 2021, DealShare raised an impressive $144 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global. This significant investment has fuelled the start-up's ambitious expansion plans. The funding will be instrumental in helping DealShare broaden its reach and consolidate its position in the Indian retail market.

Marching Towards Expansion

With the financial backing secured, DealShare is now on track to expand its presence across India. The start-up plans to reach over 100 cities in the next two years, a testament to its exponential growth and its vision of revolutionising shopping for the average Indian consumer.

The journey of DealShare, from its inception to its current status as a game-changer in social commerce, is indeed incredible. By focusing on underserved markets and offering exceptional value, DealShare is not just revolutionising shopping in India, but also setting the stage for the future of retail in the country.