Edtech leaders to focus on how to empower Bharat beyond the classroom

In a rapidly advancing digital age, the landscape of education is undergoing a profound transformation. Traditional classroom setups are no longer the sole domain of learning, as edtech takes center stage to empower students across Bharat. The convergence of innovative digital tools, ubiquitous connectivity, and a growing demand for accessible education has paved the way for a new era of learning that transcends geographical boundaries and time constraints.

To delve deeper into this topic, AWS Bharat Innovators, powered by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, is organising a virtual panel discussion titled ‘Empowering Bharat beyond the Classroom: How Edtech is Enabling Learning Anytime, Anywhere’ on June 28, 2023 from 3 pm IST onwards. The panel discussion aims to bring together industry leaders and experts to explore the remarkable potential of edtech in revolutionising education across Bharat.

Esteemed panellists such as Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, ﻿Adda247﻿, and Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO, ﻿GeeksforGeeks﻿, will be in conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS). They will shed light on the transformative impact of edtech in Bharat.

The conversation aims to explore how edtech solutions are breaking barriers and providing students with unprecedented access to quality education beyond the traditional classroom setting. They will delve into challenges faced by students in Bharat and how edtech bridges the gaps in educational opportunities.

Learning anytime, anywhere

The discussion will also highlight the power of edtech in enabling students to learn anytime, anywhere. The panellists will showcase how digital learning resources, personalised learning experiences, and interactive tools are transforming the educational experience, allowing students to access education at their own pace and convenience.

Furthermore, the panellists will explore how edtech solutions are enhancing teaching and learning outcomes. They will delve into the ways in which these tools empower educators to identify learning gaps, and adapt teaching methodologies to cater to the diverse needs of students.

The panel discussion promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the transformative potential of edtech in Bharat. Through the insights shared by the panellists, participants will gain a deeper understanding of how edtech is revolutionising education, expanding access, and elevating the quality of learning experiences.

AWS and Intel have been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

