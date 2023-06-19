Eye Mantra secures $10M from MantraCare to fuel expansion

Eye care hospital chain Eye Mantra, which specialises in Lasik and cataract treatments, has secured an investment of $10 million from MantraCare.

With the fresh investment, Eye Mantra plans to hire and train additional medical professionals, acquire medical equipment, and establish new branches to meet the rising demand for eye care services.

The firm aims to accelerate its expansion across India and establish a presence in more than 30 cities. The hospital chain also intends to extend its footprint to international markets, including Africa and Southeast Asia.

"This investment will accelerate our growth plans, allowing us to reach more patients in need of quality eye care," said Dr Shweta Jain, Founder and CEO of Eye Mantra Group of Hospitals.

"We are thrilled to support their expansion plans and collaborate to deliver exceptional healthcare services to individuals across India and international markets," stated Kumar, Global Head At MantraCare. "We see India as a huge opportunity. This strategic investment aligns with our vision of advancing access to high-quality medical care."

Founded in 2013, Eye Mantra is an ophthalmic care platform headed by medical professionals, including Dr. Shweta Jain, Dr Poonam Gupta, and Dr Deepti. It offers treatment for cataracts, squints, glaucoma, retina issues, and other services.

Eye Mantra aims to deliver affordable eye care for everyone and runs a charitable eye care trust called Eye Mantra Foundation that provides free surgeries to the underprivileged. It also provides interest-free EMI payment plans.