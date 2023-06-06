Menu
Retail

Godrej Consumer appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO

Malbari is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Press Trust of India157 Stories
Godrej Consumer appoints Aasif Malbari as CFO

Tuesday June 06, 2023,

1 min Read

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has appointed Aasif Malbari as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company as part of a top-level reshuffle exercise.

Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role, leading consumer investments, GCPL said in a statement on Monday.

The Board of Directors of the Godrej Group's FMCG arm has approved Malbari's appointment, effective from August 10, 2023.

Malbari is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Besides, GCPL's board of Directors also approved the nomination of Shalini Puchalapalli as Independent Director, effective November 14, 2023.

Puchalapalli is Managing Director and Country Head for Google Customer Solutions, where she is building the digital ecosystem for India.

Online Shopping: Consumer Expectation vs. Retailer Reality

Also Read
Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100 Cr in Early Spring

Her appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise in digital and technology to guide GCPL's growth strategy, said GCPL.

"She will be the sixth woman director on the GCPL board, taking the representation of women directors to 50%, when she joins the Board," it added.

Narendra Ambwani, Independent Director, will retire in November 2023, after serving for 12 years on the GCPL Board.

close

