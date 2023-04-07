Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100 Cr in Early Spring

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will invest Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by ﻿Spring Marketing Capital﻿(Spring).

Spring Marketing Capital is creating a brand-first investment franchise that aims to support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow.

The Godrej group's FMCG arm Godrej Consumer Products will anchor a new Rs 300-crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring, in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

"Enabling companies to leverage marketing expertise along with capital, Spring's first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-Series A stage," it said.

Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, Head M&A, Godrej Consumer Products, said this is in sync with the company's purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers.

"We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India," he said.

Godrej Consumer Products ranks among the largest players of household insecticides, air care and hair care in the emerging markets of India, Indonesia, and Africa.