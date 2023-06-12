Menu
JSW Cement signs $50M green loan agreement with BNP Paribas

The company plans to use the money to fund its capacity expansion in line with its long-term target of achieving 50 mtpa capacity.

Press Trust of India170 Stories
JSW Cement signs $50M green loan agreement with BNP Paribas

Monday June 12, 2023,

1 min Read

JSW Cement has signed a sustainability-linked loan agreement with the domestic arm of French lender BNP Paribas to raise $50 million or about Rs 414 crore in debt capital.

This is JSW Cement's second green debt capital taking the total sustainability-linked funding to $100 million now, the company said in a statement.

According to Parth Jindal, the managing director of JSW Cement, the second green loan comes within six months of availing the first such loan.

He said the company has increased its production capacity four times in the past eight years, but has reduced the carbon emission intensity by half during this period and that the latest green loan underscores its continued commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

