Pet food company Drools raises $60M from L Catterton

Bengaluru-based Drools Pet Food Private Limited has raised $60 million in funding from global consumer-focused investment firm ﻿L Catterton﻿.





This marks L Catterton's venture into the pet food sector in India. The company has significant experience in building brands in the pet food space around the world.





Drools hopes to leverage the US-based investment firm's expertise in the sector to strengthen its position in the Indian market.





"We are keen to leverage its consumer insights, operating know-how, and commercial network to strengthen our brands further and recruit talent," said Fahim Sultan, Founder, Drools, in a statement.

"India’s developing pet market continues to mature across metros, as well as Tier I and Tier II cities, and we see many more years of secular growth ahead," he added.

Also Read Indifi Technologies raises $35M in Series E funding round

Founded in 2010, Drools is a homegrown pet food company with a portfolio of brands such as Pure Pet, Meat Up, Canine Creek, and Kitty Yum.





Drools, which began with a line of dry food for dogs and cats, has expanded its product range to wet food, treats, and supplements.





The company has also established an international presence over the past decade. At present, its products are exported to over 20 countries, including Sri Lanka and Nepal.





“What truly differentiates Drools is its ability to manufacture high-quality products across the price ladder and make them available to pet parents via every relevant channel, be it online on Amazon or Flipkart, or offline in over 34,000 points of sale spanning specialty vet shops, veterinary clinics, and general trade stores,” said Anjana Sasidharan, Partner at L Catterton Asia.