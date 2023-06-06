Piper Serica Angel Fund crosses Rs 100 Cr target

Mumbai-based ﻿Piper Serica﻿ Angel Fund has crossed its target corpus of Rs 100 crore and is now exercising the green-shoe option of raising another Rs 25 crore.

The fund, which backs early-stage tech-based startups, has already made 12 investments, with an additional four currently undergoing due diligence processes. The fund will stop taking subscriptions at the end of June.

"Fundraising in the current environment is undoubtedly challenging; however, we have strategically capitalised on the 'funding winter,' harnessing it to our advantage. Leveraging this unique market landscape, we have made exceptional investments thus far and cultivated a robust pipeline of investment opportunities," said Rajni Agarwal, Director of Piper Serica Angel Fund, according to a press release.

Launched in October 2022, Piper Serica has invested in companies, including ﻿ALT Mobility﻿, a full-stack EV leasing platform offering mobility-as-a-service for commercial vehicle users; escrow platform ﻿Castler﻿; ﻿Floworks﻿, an AI-enabled sales team assistant; ﻿Crediwatch﻿, an information intelligence platform to offer financial organisations big data risk analysis; Zippee, a physical network of micro warehouses (dark stores); ﻿Driffle﻿, a marketplace built for gamers; and ﻿Oditly﻿, an enterprise-scale SaaS application enabling businesses to digitise and automate the lifecycle of quality, safety, and compliance processes.

"In a short period of time, we have partnered with leading incubators, accelerators, and other startup funds. This has kept our deal flow very strong," Ajay Modi, VP, of Piper Serica Angel Fund, said.

Piper Serica Angel Fund is in advanced discussions to invest in companies in the space of cybersecurity, climate control, upskilling, overseas student accommodation, rural finance, AI-enabled banking solutions, and ad fraud detection.