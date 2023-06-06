RBI launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

The RBI Governorm, Shaktikanta Das, has launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

The dashboard will provide the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement. This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, it said.

Currently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI. It would facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The RBI has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, the central bank created the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion, namely 'access', 'usage' and 'quality'.

The FI Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.