B2B sales startup Revsure raises $10M from Neotribe Ventures, Innovation Endeavors

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm ﻿RevSure.AI﻿ has raised $10 million in a seed round led by Neotribe Ventures and Innovation Endeavors. Other investors, including Operator Collective and Correlation Ventures, also participated in the round.

The US-based firm, which operates in India through its Bengaluru office, will use the funds to develop its product, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI) functions, alongside scaling customer acquisition and focusing on its go-to-market strategy, Revsure said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Revsure offers intelligence to enterprises for improving marketing and sales efficiencies. The company said it provides real-time, AI-powered insights to identify bottlenecks, and offers recommendations on where to prioritise efforts to maximise returns on investment, providing leaders with pipeline clarity.

It has serviced various global firms, including BigID, Zeotap, and SnapLogic, to date.

Alex Salazar, Partner at US venture capital fund Neotribe and the Founder and CEO of Stormpath (acquired by Okta), will join Revsure's board of directors, the company said in a statement.

“Pipeline health needs to be on every go-to-market leader's, CEO's, and Board's agenda - it's the missing link in driving predictable and profitable revenue growth which is critical in the current economic climate," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder and CEO of RevSure.

"Adding AI-based predictive insights into pipeline effectiveness and health will allow companies to focus on predictability for outcomes, acceleration to revenue and effectiveness or quality and efficiency."

The SaaS firm raised $3.5 million in a seed round in August last year. The funding was led by Innovation Endeavors, along with key angel investments from Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana.

"We're thrilled to be leading the expansion of RevSure's seed round as their ability to accurately predict pipeline value from all the leads marketing generates is creating an opportunity for them to become the de facto system of engagement for demand gen teams," said Alex Salazar, Partner at Neotribe Ventures.