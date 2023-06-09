Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 9, 2023)

NSDC, Burlington sign MoU to support international mobility of Indian Workforce

Burlington English, a provider of innovative language learning solutions, announced a collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in the realm of skill development for specific careers. This partnership aims to empower individuals and elevate their language proficiency in alignment with the National Occupational Standards (NOS) set by NSDC.

This partnership centres around facilitating skill development in key domains that could include business management and administration, education and training, finance, health science, hospitality and tourism, human services, Information Technology, law, public safety, corrections and security, marketing, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Tata Motors Finance inks strategic partnership with CJ Darcl Logistics

Tata Motors Finance, an NBFC in the vehicle finance industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd, a logistics solutions provider, to extend Rs 125 crore limit for various facilities, including vehicle operating lease, invoice financing and fuel financing.





According to the company's statement, the operating lease facility will equip CJ Darcl Logistics with the necessary resources to strengthen its fleet capacity, enabling it to deploy Tata Motors Limited (TML) vehicles under its business, efficiently manage its fuel expenditure, streamline working capital, and meet the growing demand for its logistics service offerings.

Intangles’ projects 4X revenue growth in FY24, witnessed AR growth of over 133%

Intangles Lab, a digital twin solutions provider, said its annual revenue grew over 133% in the last fiscal year, and services 100,000 vehicles.





The company said it attracted more than 17,000 fleet operators, with an addition of approximately 800 fleet operators each month. The company processes six billion sensory data points daily.





With operations spanning 17 countries, including the Middle East, APAC, South East Asia, Europe, South America, USA, and Canada, Intangles Lab boasts a network of over 14 enterprise and OEM partners.

Xebia appoints Keith Landis as CMO

Xebia, a global IT consultancy and software development company, has appointed Keith Landis as its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Keith will be based out of Philadelphia, US and lead marketing globally.

Xebia is growing its presence in the US, along with expanding its office in Atlanta, Georgia.

Landis brings deep and diverse experience of over two decades in the IT and consulting industries. Recently, he served as the CMO of Persistent Systems where he led and transformed all aspects of the global marketing and communication functions.

