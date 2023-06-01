WeWork to open 3 new centres with 3,600 desks in Bengaluru
At present, WeWork India has over 65 lakh square feet of office space across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.
Coworking major WeWork India has signed a lease for 2.2 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru to open three new centres with a cumulative capacity of 3,600 desks.
The company has taken on lease 95,000 square feet area at Embassy Golf Links Business Park to set up two centres with a combined capacity of around 1,600 desk spaces, WeWork India said in a statement.
It has taken 1.25 lakh square feet in Prestige Tech Park Jupiter, located close to Marathahalli, with a capacity of 2,000 desks. Nearly 60% of the area has been pre-committed.
Out of the three, one facility has become operational and the other two would open soon.
WeWork India said it has been expanding its footprint in the country since its inception in 2017. Its revenue rose 70% last calendar year to around Rs 1,300 crore.
Apart from WeWork India, the major co-working players are Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India and BHIVE Workspace, among others.
