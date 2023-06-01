Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

WeWork to open 3 new centres with 3,600 desks in Bengaluru

At present, WeWork India has over 65 lakh square feet of office space across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Press Trust of India150 Stories
WeWork to open 3 new centres with 3,600 desks in Bengaluru

Thursday June 01, 2023,

1 min Read

Coworking major WeWork India has signed a lease for 2.2 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru to open three new centres with a cumulative capacity of 3,600 desks.

The company has taken on lease 95,000 square feet area at Embassy Golf Links Business Park to set up two centres with a combined capacity of around 1,600 desk spaces, WeWork India said in a statement.

It has taken 1.25 lakh square feet in Prestige Tech Park Jupiter, located close to Marathahalli, with a capacity of 2,000 desks. Nearly 60% of the area has been pre-committed.

Out of the three, one facility has become operational and the other two would open soon.

Also Read
WeWork India is back in growth mode: CEO Karan Virwani

WeWork India said it has been expanding its footprint in the country since its inception in 2017. Its revenue rose 70% last calendar year to around Rs 1,300 crore.

At present, Bengaluru-based WeWork India has over 65 lakh square feet of office space across 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Apart from WeWork India, the major co-working players are Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India and BHIVE Workspace, among others.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5