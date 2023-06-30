Restaurants can access data, insights through Zomato Food Trends

Zomato has introduced a new analytics feature to help restaurants access data on food trends in a particular locality in a bid to provide more transparency to restaurant partners.

Zomato Food Trends—an open platform accessible to the general public free of charge—will provide insights by analysing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of Indian cities. Restaurant partners can use these insights to customise their strategies and undertake data-driven decisions, Zomato said in a statement on Friday.

The new platform will help restaurant owners get access to insights, including demand and supply gaps, price distribution, demand trends for different dishes or cuisines, and demand-supply comparisons for multiple dishes or cuisines.

﻿Zomato﻿ aims to enable established and budding restaurants to personalise options for their customers. This development comes when restaurant partners are seeking reliable insights from food delivery aggregators.

“We strive to be a trusted partner to everyone providing a level playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to help them flourish in this dynamic and competitive market. That’s why we have made Zomato Food Trends accessible not only to all our listed restaurant partners but also to the general public, free of charge," Zomato added.