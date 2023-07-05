Here are 5 online business ideas to check out in 2023

Starting a business is never easy, but thanks to the internet and digital revolution, the process has become much easier. Today, there are many ways you can earn money by setting up an online business. Here are five online business ideas that you can explore.

Consultancy

You can open your consultancy firm, where you can advise businesses with expert guidance or services. It is one of the easiest ways to get started with your online business. Here are the common consultancy jobs outsourced by large firms.

SEO Expert

If you are familiar with the technicalities of search engines, Google Ads, and search engine optimisation (SEO), you can use this skill to good use. Today, all businesses want their products or services to rank on Google's search pages for better consumer reach.

Understanding how the algorithm works is not something everyone can learn, which is why companies hire SEO consultants to take care of it. You can build effective marketing strategies that will drive users to the company's website and also buy their products or services.

Once you get a bunch of satisfied clients, you have a portfolio ready and can also start consulting full-time.

Small business consultant

A newbie business needs a mentor or guide to overcome the initial challenges. If you have good experience in running a company, you can share your ideas and strategies to help entrepreneurs to manage their business and help it grow.

Social media consultant

Social media for business is very crucial as more and more users are connecting on digital platforms. Companies require to manage these social networking channels to generate user traffic and revenue.

Generally, firms hire small agencies to handle all of their social media handles, but you can help the agency to use key online marketing tactics, content strategies, and campaigns to attract customers. Once the business gets more followers, your consultancy skills will become well-known.

Online educational or tutoring services

If you want to teach people about a niche skill that is in demand, you can start an online educational business. There are many students looking for tutors that can help them out in a particular subject. With the help of platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet, it is easy to teach students in the comfort of home.

Besides that, in the era of upskilling, many people are curious to learn new skills to beat the competition. So, you could also sell digital courses online to share your expertise. Similarly, platforms like YouTube also is a great option to post educational videos and monetise them.

Online blogging

Image credits: Shutterstock

Love writing? Have some cool information you want to share? Online blogging is the way you cannot only write blogs but also earn from them. Setting up a blog is quite simple with website builders like WordPress, Wix, and Weebly.

However, you need to ensure that the quality of your content is consistent and you follow the best SEO practices. Start by building a good amount of readers and cater to their needs. Later, you can earn in multiple ways such as through sponsored ads, coaching, selling online courses, e-books, affiliate marketing, etc.

Tech-support business

Managing technology is quite expensive, and most small businesses do not have the budget to hire a software professional or an IT team. Assisting startups through your tech-savvy skills is also a good option for earning. With the help of remote desktop software, you can remotely resolve any technical difficulties faced by a business or individuals.

However, firms prefer if their tech support person has a degree or experience in handling IT issues. So, you need to build a portfolio by signing up on platforms like Upwork or Fiver for getting freelance opportunities.

Sell products online

Selling any product is pretty straightforward. You can be an ecommerce or dropshipping seller. But you will need some important skills such as setting up an ecommerce website, managing orders and shipment processes, etc.

However, before you begin to learn these skills, it is crucial to pick a niche that is less competitive and also has a decent user base.