6 ways to connect with successful startup founders

Running a successful business takes a lot. Startup founders, especially those taking their companies to new heights, have a wealth of knowledge about building a company from the ground up and can give a heads-up on all the obstacles aspiring founders may face.

However, founders can be hard to spot, especially when you don’t know how to approach them.

If you have been struggling to meet up with them or may not have many connections in the industry, here is a guide to help you out!

Connect with startup founders

Let's look at some practical ways you can get in touch with leading startup founders.

Attend startup events

Being a part of some major startup events is the easiest way to interact with startup founders. It is an open space where you can ask them questions or get advice on a certain issue. This is a great opportunity to meet with renowned founders and get valuable feedback or insights about your business.

Connect through online communities

Startup founders are usually quite active in online communities such as social media groups, Slack channels, LinkedIn, etc. So, you can reach out to them via these channels and send a connection request. However, you will need to be persistent since they receive multiple messages or requests.

Local organisations

If your business is local then there is no better way to get in touch with startup founders than meeting them in regional areas. Start by connecting with a few startup incubators or accelerators, small business development centres, etc.

Also Read From local to global: The expansion of Indian startups

Request for interviews

Once you have identified potential mentors or startup founders, you can request them to have a brief interview with them. Make a list of all the essential questions you need to ask. However, if you do not get a response, follow up with them and try to be patient.

Participate in community projects

Being a part of a community or volunteering project is an amazing way to meet like-minded people. Also, this will help you to gain the necessary experience and build a positive reputation for yourself. This will open some doors for you as many NGOs have a good relationship working together for a cause with startups and established companies.

Alumni networks

Another effective way to find potential mentors is through your alumni network. Take advantage of your school, college, or university network. Look for individuals or fellowships who are connected with startup founders or expert professionals.